The Montreal Alouettes got the veteran quarterback they were seeking on Friday when they acquired Darian Durant from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Durant played 11 seasons for Saskatchewan. He is eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14 and reportedly turned down a lucrative recent contract offer from the Roughriders.

“We are more than pleased to be able to acquire a quarterback of the calibre of Darian Durant and we are confident that we can reach a new agreement with him,” Kavis Reed said in a statement after his first major move since replacing Jim Popp as the Alouettes general manager on Dec. 14.

“As we stated from the get-go, our intention was to acquire a veteran quarterback and we just obtained a player who continues to perform at a high level, which will make him the ideal role model for our young quarterbacks.”

The Alouettes hope the 34-year-old will bring stability to a position that has seen a succession of quarterbacks come and go in the last three seasons.

They’d like Durant to help to develop Vernon Adams, who took over as the starter late in the his rookie campaign and helped the Alouettes finish with three straight wins. Montreal acquired Adams from the B.C. Lions for a first-round pick in May.

The five-foot-11 Durant led Saskatchewan to Grey Cup victories in 2007 and 2013. In his career, the Florence, S.C., native completed 2,226 passes for 28,507 yards and 149 touchdowns, with 99 interceptions. He has also rushed 375 times for 2,922 yards and 22 TDs.

Last season, he played in 15 games, completing 330 of 496 passes for 3,839 yards and rushed 57 times for 308 yards.

The quarterback position has been a mess in Montreal since the CFL’s all-time passing leader Anthony Calvillo retired after the 2013 season.

Troy Smith, Alex Brink, Jonathan Crompton and Tanner Marsh are among the many who have played since then. The club felt it had the veteran it needed when Kevin Glenn was acquired late in the 2015 season, but he struggled to lead the offence last season and was traded after losing the starting job to Rakeem Cato.

Jacques Chapdelaine replaced Popp as coach on Sept. 19 and went 4-2 down the stretch, although the Alouettes did not make the playoffs. He eventually made Adams the starter but was believed to be looking for a more experienced pivot.

Durant has a 58-54-1 record in 113 career regular-season starts and is 5-1 as a starter in playoff games. He is second all-time on the Riders in attempts, completions and passing yards.

