Everyone knew Russell Wilson could run and pass.

But catch? The Seattle Seahawks quarterback showed he can do that, too.

Wilson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Doug Baldwin as the Seahawks rolled past the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 on Sunday.

Wilson became the first quarterback in franchise history to catch a touchdown, a perfect end-around pass from Baldwin to Seattle’s athletic QB as he ran down the left sideline and dove into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 23-7 lead.

Wilson was already causing headaches for the Eagles well before his TD catch. He scrambled and threw across his body to find Jimmy Graham on a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter as Seattle built a 16-7 halftime lead that was more than enough. Rookie C.J. Prosise had a 72-yard touchdown run on Seattle’s fifth offensive play – the longest run by a Seattle player since CenturyLink Field opened in 2002.

Wilson completed 18-of-31 passes with four of them going to Baldwin for 104 yards, along with the first touchdown pass of his career.

Philadelphia lost its fifth successive road game as rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, (23-of-45 for 218 yards), was provided an education on facing one of the best defences in the NFL.

