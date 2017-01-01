Russell Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat San Francisco 25-23 on Sunday in what could be coach Chip Kelly’s final game with the 49ers.

The NFC West champion Seahawks (10-5-1) head to the playoffs as the third seed in the NFC.

The Seahawks will host the loser of Sunday night’s game between Detroit and Green Bay next week.

The loss capped a disastrous season for the 49ers (2-14), who matched the franchise record for losses in a season previously reached in 1978, ‘79 and 2004.

San Francisco general manager Trent Baalke told the team’s flagship radio station KNBR before the game that he had been fired and ESPN reported Saturday night that Kelly would be out as well.

The Niners started fast with touchdowns on two of their first three drives, but were outgained 366-99 over the final three quarters as Wilson delivered numerous big plays and Seattle shut down Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco offence.

San Francisco will have the second pick in the draft, the highest for the team since taking Alex Smith No. 1 over all in 2005. The Niners had a shot at the No. 1 pick if Cleveland won, but the Browns lost 27-24 in overtime at Pittsburgh.

Report Typo/Error