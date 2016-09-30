Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mourners gather at a candle light vigil for murdered Stampeders player Mylan Hicks in Calgary, Alta., on Sept. 28, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Bill Graveland

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

The family of a man charged in the shooting death of a Canadian Football League player showed up to support him at his first court appearance in Calgary.

Nelson Tony Lugela, who is 19, is charged with second-degree murder.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 4.

Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders, was gunned down outside the Marquee Beer Market and Stage early Sunday morning.

Lugela’s older sister, Flora, said she doesn’t believe her brother was responsible for Hicks’s death and hopes the person behind the shooting is found.

She broke down in tears talking about her brother and for the loss the victim’s family has suffered.

Stampeders say they will celebrate the life of Mylan Hicks (CP Video)
 

