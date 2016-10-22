Davaris Daniels caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 31-13 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Thanks to the victory, the Stampeders became the seventh team in CFL history to win all nine regular season games at home. Calgary also finished 9-0 at McMahon Stadium back in 1993 and 1994.

Rene Paredes kicked three field goals for the Stampeders (15-1-1), who won their 14th straight game and extended their unbeaten streak to 16 in a row.

Andrew Buckley ran for his eighth touchdown of the season — and third in as many games — in the second quarter to tie the single-season record for TDs by a Canadian quarterback. Russ Jackson also had eight touchdowns in 1962 for the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Brandon Whitaker caught a touchdown pass from Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray, while Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a pair of field goals for the Argonauts (5-12).

Toronto needed a win over the Stamps and a loss by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to remain in CFL playoff contention. Unfortunately for the Argos, they were eliminated before the first half even ended due to Hamilton’s 39-36 overtime win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Stamps took a 3-0 lead after a 32-yard field goal by Rene Paredes at 3:39 of the first quarter.

The Argos answered right back two minutes later when Ray tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Whitaker to cap off a five-play, 75-yard drive.

Paredes kicked a 37-yard field goal late in the opening quarter before Mitchell engineered a seven-play, 90-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard TD run by Buckley early in the second. Lemar Durant then hauled in a short pass from Mitchell for a two-point convert to give the Stamps a 14-7 lead.

The teams then traded field goals before halftime. Paredes kicked his third of the game from 48 yards out before Hajrullahu connected on a 10-yard chip shot with 16 seconds left on the clock.

Hajrullahu booted another field goal from 15 yards out early in the third quarter before Daniels hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell on Calgary’s next drive to put the Stamps up 24-13.

Daniels then caught another pass from Mitchell deep in the Toronto end zone at 5:47 of the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

Report Typo/Error