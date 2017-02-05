Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have won Super Bowl 51.

New England came from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Sunday to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots erased a 21-3 halftime deficit to force the first overtime in Super Bowl history. No team had ever come back from more than 10 points down in the Super Bowl.

Brady improved to 5-2 all-time in titles games with the victory.

New England had to overcome Brady’s four-game “Deflategate” suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins, along the way.

