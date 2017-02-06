For almost three quarters of the Super Bowl, the schadenfreude was slowly savoured by those who detest both the New England Patriots and their unofficial patron, U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump loomed over the Super Bowl as no politician ever managed before, hailing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, imperious head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as his “friends.” The Atlanta Falcons, as Trump put it in a pregame television interview, were just “the other team.”

The Falcons shocked just about everyone Sunday night by slapping around the Patriots for three-quarters of the game. They had the NFL’s dynasty, one that is detested for more than just its leaders’ coziness with Trump, on the run. Finally, with the Falcons up by three touchdowns in the third quarter, the team known for scandal as much as success, Deflategate, Spygate and other skirting of the rules, was to get its comeuppance.

But the Falcons, who looked so young and fast on both sides of the ball as they built that big lead, couldn’t hold it. Brady went from looking every bit of his 39 years to turning the clock back in the fourth quarter and overtime.

No Super Bowl team had ever come back from a 14-point deficit, let alone 25 points.

And who else would do it except Brady, who directed the Patriots to 31 unanswered points and a 34-28 win in overtime for the Patriots’ fifth NFL championship in his 15 seasons.

There is no arguing now about who the greatest quarterback in NFL history is, not when you can point to five Super Bowl rings in eight appearances in the game in 15 seasons.

Going into the game, it was the Trump factor that set up this Super Bowl as one of the most memorable ever. Brady may be trying to downplay it now, but there is no denying he, Belichick and Kraft cozied up to Trump even after he began spreading his xenophobic and divisive messages.

For those still reeling from Trump’s election and the prospect of what lies ahead for the U.S. over the next four years, what looked like a sure Falcons win was a badly needed balm for the soul. Then it was over.

After sitting out a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate, the tampering with footballs in the AFC title game in 2015, Brady showed that even at 39 years of age he was still the best quarterback in the NFL. And Belichick is the best coach.

The deliciously anticipated awkward scene that would crown the Super Bowl when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who fought Brady and Kraft in court over Deflategate, had to present the trophy to the pair along with Belichick practically became an afterthought amid the game’s dramatics. The Patriot machine, oiled by the most driven head coach in an occupation populated by obsessives and control freaks, ground to a halt by the third quarter. But the youthful Falcons unraveled in the fourth, undone by the same kind of mistakes and penalties the Patriots committed earlier in the game.

Trump set the scene with an interview on the television pregame show which just happened to be on Fox, the network that fawned over him leading up to last November’s election as it vilified Hilary Clinton. Naturally, the interviewer was Bill O’Reilly, who could give Trump a run for his money as biggest mouth on television if the latter had not already become the most powerful man on earth.

The usual hobby horses were ridden by Trump when the interview began, from undoing “the worst deal I’ve ever seen” when it comes to Iran to voter fraud. When it came to the Patriots, Trump made it clear there was no other football team for him. “I like Bob Kraft. I like Coach Belichick. And Tom Brady is my friend,” he said.

The Falcons were “the other team.” O’Reilly mentioned Kraft, Belichick and Brady were “taking gas” for their connection with Trump. “They’re taking a lot of heat. But you know what? They’re also getting a lot of popularity out of it. I think they’re going to do very well. Tom’s a winner,” Trump said.

But, he added, perhaps just in case the Falcons were watching, “I think the other team is fantastic, though.”

It certainly was. By the middle of the second quarter, Brady was looking every one of his 39 years as a young, quick Falcons defence kept the pressure on him. By halftime, the Pats were making all kinds of uncharacteristic mistakes as Atlanta took a 21-3 lead thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan, running back Devonte Freeman and receiver Julio Jones, who all matched their defensive teammates’ exploits.

This was too great a dynasty and a quarterback to go quietly, though. Brady and the Patriots were relentless in the fourth quarter, finally tying the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. By then, the overtime result seemed inevitable.

Perhaps it’s best to leave the last word with a third party. As another sign of just how big this Super Bowl was, Pope Francis checked in before the game. It’s believed to be a first for a pontiff.

“Great sporting events like today’s Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace,” Pope Francis said. “By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest and in a healthy way, we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules.

“May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity to the world.”

Well, maybe.

