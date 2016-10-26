Pro Picks is slumping. Two straight weeks of heavy losses makes us look like the Cleveland Browns.

To get back on track, we start with a must-miss affair on Thursday night. We’ll probably be watching hockey instead of the Titans hosting the Jaguars.

Still, despite Tennessee being 3-4 and Jacksonville at 2-4, both are in the hunt in the depressing AFC South. So this game has some importance as we approach November.

“We’ve played seven games, we’ve had chances to win in all of them,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey says. “And for some reason or not, we haven’t. And some reason or not, we have. What we’ve done good has helped us get over the top. These have all been close games, and we’ve just got to find a way.”

Jacksonville found a way to look awful at home against Oakland last Sunday. What was supposed to be a breakthrough season is beginning to look broken yet again for the Jags.

“We’re just not doing enough of those things right,” coach Gus Bradley says of the key plays in games. “It feels like a broken record. We’ve bounced back from it. We see some resilience. … The fight and all that is there, it’s just we’re not taking advantage of opportunities, especially in the red zone offensively.”

Tennessee (No. 25 in AP Pro32) is a three-point favourite against No. 29 Jacksonville. Jaguars go 2-0 in weak division.

JAGUARS, 27-23

Knockout league tip

If you are still listening after Atlanta let us down, go with DENVER to get some vengeance on San Diego.

No. 6 Philadelphia (plus 4) at No. 2 Dallas

We’re as surprised as anyone by the Cowboys’ success, which continues off their bye.

Best bet:

COWBOYS, 27-20

No. 9 Oakland (plus 1 1/2) at No. 22 Tampa Bay

We’ll ride the Raiders train in Florida one more time.

Upset special:

RAIDERS, 26-24

No. 14 Detroit (plus 3) at No. 17 Houston

Another road team we like to win outright this week.

LIONS, 33-23

No. 5 Minnesota (minus 6) at No. 30 Chicago, Monday night

And another.

VIKINGS, 20-10

No. 1 New England (minus 6) at No. 15 Buffalo

You get the message. Yet another ...

PATRIOTS, 35-22

No. 13 Washington (plus 3) vs. No. 18 Cincinnati at London

Both teams are not at home here, though Bengals are “hosts.”

WASHINGTON, 27-23

No. 28 New York Jets (minus 3) at No. 32 Cleveland

Thought about Browns getting first win, but their QB situation is too damaging.

JETS, 16-9

No. 3 Seattle (minus 2 1/2) at No. 26 New Orleans

Following that exhausting tie at Arizona and long trip, can’t go with Seahawks.

SAINTS, 24-20

No. 8 Green Bay (plus 3) at No. 10 Atlanta

If Falcons lose third straight, it becomes 2015 all over again.

FALCONS, 27-21

No. 7 Kansas City (minus 2 1/2) at No. 21 Indianapolis

Chiefs’ defence could victimize weak Indy blockers.

CHIEFS, 20-16

No. 19 San Diego (plus 5 1/2) at No. 4 Denver

Broncos’ defence WILL victimize Chargers’ front line.

BRONCOS, 19-17

No. 12 Arizona (plus 3) at No. 27 Carolina

Rematch of January’s NFC title game. Hardly the lustre this time.

PANTHERS, 21-20

Last week:

Against spread (4-11). Straight up: (9-6)

Season totals:

Against spread (47-54-4). Straight up: (59-48)

Best bet:

3-4 against spread, 4-3 straight up.

Upset special:

4-3 against spread, 4-3 straight up.

Report Typo/Error