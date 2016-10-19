Hamilton Tiger-Cats star Brandon Banks has been suspended for two crucial games following a positive drug test.

The CFL says Banks tested positive for Methylenedioxyamphetamine, a stimulant known as MDA that is closely related to ecstasy.

It’s the for the receiver/kick-returner’s first positive test, which carries a two-game suspension.

Under the league’s policy, a suspended player can’t play in games but it’s up to the club to determine whether he can participate in other team activities, such as practice and meetings.

The Ticats are second in the East Division, three points behind the Redblacks. They’re looking to close that gap when they play in Ottawa on Friday night.

Report Typo/Error