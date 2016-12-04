Tom Brady now stands alone when it comes to career wins by an NFL quarterback.

Brady became the league’s leader in victories among QBs, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown to lead the New England Patriots past the struggling Los Angeles Rams 26-10 on Sunday.

Brady, who was 33-of-46, had tied Peyton Manning last week in a win over the New York Jets.

“It’s always been about winning, and I’ve been very fortunate to be on a lot of great teams,” Brady said of reaching the milestone. “I’m just really grateful.”

His lone touchdown pass came on a 14-yard pass to Chris Hogan in the first quarter. LeGarrette Blount scored the game’s first touchdown, rumbling for a 43-yard, ankle-breaking score in the first quarter while spinning around safety Maurice Alexander in the process. He finished with 88 yards on 18 carries.

“That’s a record that I don’t think will ever be broken. He’ll continue to build on it, I’m sure,” Blount said about Brady’s wins mark.

The Patriots (10-2) have won seven of their past eight as they prepare for a tough stretch against three teams with winning records over their final four regular-season games. On the same day that Los Angeles coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead were given contract extensions, the recently relocated Rams (4-8) proved they still have a long way to go after losing for the seventh time in eight outings.

The Rams entered the game ranked 31st in total offence, averaging just 295 yards a game. Those struggles continued Sunday. They managed just 25 yards in the first half, the fewest by a team in a game this season. Los Angeles was outgained 402-162 for the game.

In his third career start, rookie Jared Goff was picked off twice, completing 14 of 32 passes for 161 yards.

“I kind of made a point to watch his first drive,” Goff said about watching Brady, whom he congratulated postgame on setting the wins record.

