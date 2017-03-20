Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady is reflected multiple times in the Vince Lombardi trophy as he celebrates after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017. (STRINGER/REUTERS)
The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

The NFL says it was in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media.” The league did not elaborate in its statement on specifically who had it.

The NFL says the jersey was found through the “co-operation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.” The league referred other questions to the FBI.

Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots’ 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons.

The statement adds that an ongoing investigation also resulted in the retrieval of the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks.

