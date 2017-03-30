The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed star running back Brandon Whitaker.

Whitaker was named an East Division all-star last season after racking up 1,009 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries, becoming the 41st player in CFL history to rush for 5,000 career yards in the process.

Whitaker also set a career-high in 2016 with 81 receptions, which he translated into 549 yards and four touchdowns.

The Baylor product originally signed with the Argonauts on June 21, 2015, after spending six seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

