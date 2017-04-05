Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Patrons leave as play is suspended during the Par 3 Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, California, U.S., April 5, 2017. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)
Augusta National shuts down again because of stormy weather

AUGUSTA, Georgia

The Associated Press

With severe storms bearing down on Augusta National, the club has been shut down for the second time this week.

Masters officials suspended play at 1:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday, cutting short the final afternoon of practice before the start of the tournament as well as the popular Par 3 Contest.

Fans were ordered to leave the course as line of dangerous storms swept across the Deep South, sparking tornado warnings in Georgia and neighbouring South Carolina.

Augusta National was also forced to close Monday because of heavy rains.

The forecast is more promising through the rest of the week, though high winds Thursday and Friday could make the playing conditions challenging. Sunny weather, with highs in the 70s, is expected for the final two rounds Saturday and Sunday.

