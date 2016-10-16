Right when Brendan Steele thought he might have a chance to win at Silverado, all he could think about was how he lost.

A year ago, Steele had a 54-hole lead in the PGA Tour’s season opener when he made a sloppy bogey on the 12th hole, shot 40 on the back nine and threw it away. He was two shots behind on Sunday in the Safeway Open with little room for error when he three-putted No. 12 for bogey and figured he was done.

“I thought that was it for me,” Steele said. “I thought I would have to do something special. Last year, I tried not to make mistakes.”

This time, he made birdies.

Steele overcame a four-shot deficit in the final round, closed with three straight birdies on rain-soaked Silverado for a seven-under 65 and won by one shot over a faltering Patton Kizzire. It was Steele’s first victory in 141 starts on the PGA Tour dating to his rookie season when he won the Texas Open.

“This is a little bit of redemption from last year,” Steele said. “It’s nice to close it off this way.”

It was a tough ending for Kizzire, who had a one-shot lead going into the final round.

Ciganda wins playoff

Carlota Ciganda beat Alison Lee with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the rainy LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship after each player lost big leads.

The 26-year-old Spaniard won her first LPGA Tour title with a 6-foot putt after Lee’s birdie chip from the rough off the back edge of the green missed a half-inch to the right.

Ciganda overcame a five-stroke deficit to Lee, then blew a five-stroke advantage on the final five holes – getting into the playoff when Lee bogeyed the par-five 18th after hitting into the water.

Ciganda played the final five holes in four over – making a double bogey on 14 and bogeys on 16 and 18 – for a 2-over 70 at Sky 72. Three strokes ahead of U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang entering the day, Lee had a 75 to match Ciganda at 10-under 278 on the Ocean Course.

Needing a par on 18 for her first victory, Lee hit a wedge that smacked into the front bank and bounced into the water. The 21-year-old was able to drop a few feet off the right edge of the green, chipped past and made a five-footer to force the playoff.

Lee had four bogeys in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to seemingly fall out of contention. But while Ciganda faltered in the group ahead, Lee made a five-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th and a 12-footer on the par-3 17th.

China’s Shanshan Feng (70) and South Korea’s Min-S Kim(71) tied for third at eight under.

