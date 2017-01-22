Hudson Swafford won the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, following three straight birdies with a closing par for a one-stroke victory over Canada’s Adam Hadwin.

Swafford shot a five-under 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to finish the pro-am event at 20-under 268. The 29-year-old former Georgia player earned $1,044,000 (U.S.) and his first spot in the Masters.

“They don’t give them away out here. It’s not easy,” Swafford said. “I’ve been close. I’ve been in the heat lately. Just keep putting myself in position, and this just feels unbelievable.”

Hadwin, of Abbotsford, B.C., came back with a 70 after his third-round 59 to finish second.

“I can’t help but be slightly disappointed,” Hadwin said. “I really wanted to come out here and kind of prove that yesterday was just kind of a continuation of some good play and kind of get it done today, but I got beat. I felt like I did all the right things. Just a couple shots here and there and who knows what could have happened. But an incredible week, my best finish ever.”

Best payday, too. He pocketed $626,400 for his second-place finish.

Brian Harman and Bud Cauley each shot 69 to tie for third at 18 under.

Swafford tied Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-four 15th, then pulled away on the 16th and 17th – a day after he dropped three strokes on the holes.

“Stepped up there and hit some really good shots on those two holes, knowing what happened yesterday,” Swafford said. “I was just really confident on those two holes today. I knew the bad stuff on those holes were gone. I had already seen it, it had already happened, and just visualizing really good shots.”

On the par-five 16th, he hit a 4-iron 230 yards to 12 feet – staying out of the 18-foot deep bunker that he hit into Saturday en route to a double bogey – and two-putted to take the outright lead.

