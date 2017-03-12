Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Adam Hadwin of Canada hits off the third tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 12, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin of Canada hits off the third tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 12, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Canadian Hadwin wins Valspar Championship for first PGA Tour victory Add to ...

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s Adam Hadwin overcame a late double bogey to win the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour title and a trip to the Masters.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th hole and made double bogey to fall into a tie with Patrick Cantlay.

Down to the final hole at Innisbrook, Hadwin went just over the green against the collar and used the leading edge of his wedge to putt the ball down to a few feet. Cantlay came up short into the bunker, blasted out 15 feet short and missed the par putt.

Hadwin, who started the final round with a four-shot lead, closed with an even-par 71.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular