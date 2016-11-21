Mackenzie Hughes holed an 18-foot par putt from off the green Monday morning to win the RSM Classic and become the first rookie in 20 years to go wire-to-wire for his first PGA Tour victory.

The Canadian came up clutch in the frigid condition at Sea Island.

All four players who had to return for the third extra playoff hole missed the green at the par-3 17th. Hughes was in the toughest spot, and his pitch up a slope didn’t even reach the green. But he made the putt, slamming his first in celebration knowing that it at least kept him in the playoff.

Then, he watched Blayne Barber, Henrik Norlander and Camilo Villegas all miss par putts from 10 feet or closer.

