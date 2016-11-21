Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada celebrates after winning the playoff in the final round of the RSM Classic in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Golf

Canadian rookie Mackenzie Hughes claims first PGA Tour win Add to ...

Doug Ferguson

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Associated Press

Mackenzie Hughes holed an 18-foot par putt from off the green Monday morning to win the RSM Classic and become the first rookie in 20 years to go wire-to-wire for his first PGA Tour victory.

The Canadian came up clutch in the frigid condition at Sea Island.

All four players who had to return for the third extra playoff hole missed the green at the par-3 17th. Hughes was in the toughest spot, and his pitch up a slope didn’t even reach the green. But he made the putt, slamming his first in celebration knowing that it at least kept him in the playoff.

Then, he watched Blayne Barber, Henrik Norlander and Camilo Villegas all miss par putts from 10 feet or closer.

