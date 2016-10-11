Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Dustin Johnson named PGA’s Player of the Year after breakthrough season Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

American Dustin Johnson was named the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year on Tuesday after a sensational 2015-16 season in which he celebrated his breakthrough victory in a major championship.

The world number two landed the coveted honour after posting a career-best three wins, including his U.S. Open triumph at Oakmont Country Club in June.

Johnson, who also won the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and BMW Championship, claimed Player of the Year honours over Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson in a vote of his peers.

In 22 starts, the long-hitting Johnson had a tour-best 15 top-10 finishes with 21 made cuts.

Johnson, 32, also earned the earned the Arnold Palmer Award as the Tour’s leading money winner ($9.4 million) and claimed the Byron Nelson Award for adjusted scoring average (69.172), the PGA Tour said in a statement

After several near-misses in recent years, Johnson finally clinched his first major title amid high drama as he was forced to negotiate the final seven holes under notice that he might be penalised for a rules infraction.

He also held top spot on the FedExCup points list going into the season-ending Tour Championship, where he narrowly missed out on the mind-boggling $10 million playoff bonus after struggling to a closing 73.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog