World number one Dustin Johnson, whose participation in the U.S. Masters was in doubt after a freak fall, will definitely tee off in the first round of the year’s first major on Thursday, Golf Digest reported.

Johnson landed hard on his back inside an Augusta rental home on Wednesday but the report, which sourced the golfer’s trainer, said the 32-year-old-American will tee off at 2:03 p.m. ET alongside compatriots Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker.

Earlier on Thursday Golf Digest had said Johnson was walking with more mobility and took a couple of practice swings slowly without a club.

“We got him to the point where he got mobility,” Johnson’s trainer, Joey Diovisalvi, said in the report.

“He was up and moving around and definitely going in the right direction. He was very much in an under control point going to bed last night.”

Johnson arrived at the year’s first major as the tournament favourite after winning his last three events.

