Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. looks over the 10th green during Wednesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 5, 2017. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. looks over the 10th green during Wednesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 5, 2017. (LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS)

Dustin Johnson set to compete in Masters after back injury: report Add to ...

Frank Pingue

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Reuters

Published

Last updated

World number one Dustin Johnson, whose participation in the U.S. Masters was in doubt after a freak fall, will definitely tee off in the first round of the year’s first major on Thursday, Golf Digest reported.

Johnson landed hard on his back inside an Augusta rental home on Wednesday but the report, which sourced the golfer’s trainer, said the 32-year-old-American will tee off at 2:03 p.m. ET alongside compatriots Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker.

Earlier on Thursday Golf Digest had said Johnson was walking with more mobility and took a couple of practice swings slowly without a club.

“We got him to the point where he got mobility,” Johnson’s trainer, Joey Diovisalvi, said in the report.

“He was up and moving around and definitely going in the right direction. He was very much in an under control point going to bed last night.”

Johnson arrived at the year’s first major as the tournament favourite after winning his last three events.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular