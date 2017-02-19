Dustin Johnson has gone to No. 1 on Earth with a world-class performance at Riviera.

Johnson birdied his last three holes of the third round Sunday morning for a five-shot lead, stretched it to nine shots and coasted home to an even-par 71 and a five-shot victory in the Genesis Open.

Johnson became the 20th player to reach No. 1 since the world ranking began in 1986, and he ended Jason Day’s 47-week stay at the top.

The U.S. Open champion also got that elusive victory at one of his favourite courses. He had chances to win four of the past five years, and this one was never in doubt.

Johnson went 49 straight holes without a bogey until a sloppy finish that didn’t matter. He has won at least once every year since joining the Tour in 2008, the longest active streak.

The reigning U.S. Open champion joins Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in winning every year for at least a decade after starting on the tour. Palmer and Nicklaus both won their first 17 seasons, while Woods notched 14 straight seasons with a win.

Graham DeLaet (68) of Weyburn, Sask., finished in 17th at 7-under while Adam Hadwin (69) of Abbotsford, B.C., was 34th at 4-under. Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor (73) was 55th at 1-under.

Couples rallies

Fred Couples won the Chubb Classic on Sunday for his 12th PGA Tour Champions title and first since 2014, rallying to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez at Twin Eagles. The 57-year-old Couples shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to finish at 16-under 200 on the Talon Course, three strokes ahead of second-round leader Jimenez.

Jang conquers Australia

Ha Na Jang had an eagle and three birdies over her last six holes in a superb finish Sunday that set up a three-shot victory in the Women’s Australian Open.

The South Korean closed with a 4-under 69 to finish at 10-under at Royal Adelaide.

No. 6-ranked Jang regained her composure after opening with a bogey in the last round and finished three shots ahead of Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who finished with an even-par 73 for a 7-under total of 285. Jang claimed her fourth LPGA title and her first of the year.

Haru Nomura, the 2016 champion, closed with a 73 to finish in a four-way tie for third place at 6-under with No. 2-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Australians Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith.

Lizette Salas started Sunday with a two-stroke lead but struggled in the last round and closed with a 5-over 78 to fade into a share of seventh place at 5-under with six others, including Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrook, Que., and Americans Beth Allen and Marina Alex in the LPGA event. Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., finished three shots back and in a tie for 16th, while Brooke Henderson of Smith Falls, Ont., finished four shots off the pace in a group tied for 21st.

