Ha Na Jang held off Shanshan Feng by a stroke in wind and rain Sunday in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship for her third victory of the year.

Eight strokes ahead of Feng after a birdie on the sixth hole, the 24-year-old South Korean player bogeyed two of the next three holes and scrambled to par the final nine for a one-under 71.

Feng finished with a 66. The Chinese star chipped in for birdie from 35 feet on the par-four 15th to pull within two strokes, and nearly holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-five 18th.

Brooke Henderson, a 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (69) at 10 under.

In St. Andrews, Scotland, Tyrrell Hatton won his first European Tour title after taking apart the Old Course at St. Andrews for the second straight day in an impressive display of front-running at the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. The 24-year-old Englishman, who had a three-shot lead overnight, followed up a course record-tying, bogey-free 62 at the home of golf on Saturday with a six-under 66 in the final round. He finished on a total of 23 under par (265).

