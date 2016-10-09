Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Jang Ha Na of of South Korea plays a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the HSBC Women's Champions Golf tournament on Friday, March 4, 2016, in Singapore.
Jang Ha Na of of South Korea plays a shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the HSBC Women's Champions Golf tournament on Friday, March 4, 2016, in Singapore.

Ha Na Jang wins Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship Add to ...

Taiwan — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Ha Na Jang held off Shanshan Feng by a stroke in wind and rain Sunday in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship for her third victory of the year.

Eight strokes ahead of Feng after a birdie on the sixth hole, the 24-year-old South Korean player bogeyed two of the next three holes and scrambled to par the final nine for a one-under 71.

Feng finished with a 66. The Chinese star chipped in for birdie from 35 feet on the par-four 15th to pull within two strokes, and nearly holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-five 18th.

Brooke Henderson, a 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (69) at 10 under.

In St. Andrews, Scotland, Tyrrell Hatton won his first European Tour title after taking apart the Old Course at St. Andrews for the second straight day in an impressive display of front-running at the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday. The 24-year-old Englishman, who had a three-shot lead overnight, followed up a course record-tying, bogey-free 62 at the home of golf on Saturday with a six-under 66 in the final round. He finished on a total of 23 under par (265).

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog