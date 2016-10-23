Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Justin Thomas celebrates after sinking a birdie on the 17th hole during day four of the CIMB Classic on Oct. 23, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Stanley Chou/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas celebrates after sinking a birdie on the 17th hole during day four of the CIMB Classic on Oct. 23, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — The Associated Press

Justin Thomas successfully defended his CIMB Classic title, closing with an eight-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama.

A year after setting the tournament record of 26-under 262, the 23-year-old American finished at 23 under at TPC Kuala Lumpur for his second PGA Tour title.

Thomas birdied the final five holes Saturday in a third-round 71, then birdied four of the first five in his bogey-free final Matsuyama, from Japan, closed with a 66.

India’s Anirban Lahiri, the third-round leader, had a quadruple bogey on the third hole and finished with a 72 to tie for third with American Derek Fathauer (67) at 19 under.

Lee wins another Blue Bay LPGA title

Minjee Lee got up-and-down one last time at Jian Lake to win the Blue Bay LPGA for her second victory of the year and third in 17 months.

The 20-year-old Australian chipped to three feet from the front runoff area on the par-five 18th to match Jessica Korda’s birdie and beat the American by a stroke. Lee’s chip left Korda with an 18-footer for eagle from off the back edge that she missed to the left.

Ariya Jutanugarn tied Lee with a two-stroke swing on the par-three 17th, then hooked her 3-wood drive into the water on 18 to end her chances for a tour-high sixth victory.

Lee rebounded after losing a six-stroke lead Saturday, closing with a two-under 70 in hot and humid conditions to finish at 13-under 275. Korda had a 71. Jutanugarn shot 70, her closing bogey leaving her two strokes back.

Harrington tastes Tour victory again

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington got up-and-down for par on the final hole to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory in eight years.

The 45-year-old Harrington pitched from the rough and holed a four-foot putt for a 6-under 65 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Andy Sullivan of England.

Harrington finished at 23-under 261 at Victoria. The three-time major champion has 15 European Tour titles. Sullivan also closed with a 65.

