Justin Thomas bounced back at just the right time Sunday to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the SBS Tournament of Champions. Thomas closed with a four- under 69 to end Matsuyama’s bid for a fourth straight win.

Thomas went from a five-shot lead to a one-shot lead in just two holes on the back nine. He was still ahead by one on the 17th hole when he ripped an approach from 214 yards to three feet. Matsuyama three-putted from 30 feet for bogey, Thomas made his birdie and his lead was back to three. That allowed him a comfortable walk with a spectacular view of the Pacific down the 18th at Kapalua.

In his past six events worldwide, Matsuyama has four victories and two second places – both to Thomas. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., finished in 25th spot at six under. He shot a five-under 68 in the final round.

