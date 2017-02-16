Muirfield will discover next month whether its members have voted to end the Scottish club’s male-only policy, which could pave the way for its return to the British Open rotation.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which owns Muirfield, voted last May against admitting female members following a ballot of its members, a move that provoked sharp criticism from players and lawmakers.

Muirfield was immediately stripped of its right to play host to the British Open.

A second vote was announced, and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers said on Thursday the result is expected to be announced in mid-March.

“Voting in favour of the resolution to admit women as members is recommended, unanimously, by the captain, captain nominate and the club committee of the Honourable Company,” a statement from the company said.

A two-thirds majority is required for change. Out of 616 members who voted the first time, 36 per cent were against allowing women.

Muirfield has staged the British Open 16 times dating to 1892.

Henderson four back

Adelaide, Australia: Playing for the fourth consecutive week, Katherine Kirk wasn’t showing any signs of fatigue after shooting an eight-under 65 at Royal Adelaide to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s Australian Open on Thursday. Tied for second with 67s were Marissa Steen and Jane Park of the United States, South Korean Chella Choi and Min Lee of Taiwan. Canada’s Brooke Henderson was four strokes behind.

