Olympic gold and silver medallists Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson were among the first to sign up for the PGA Tour’s first team event since 1981.

The Zurich Classic outside New Orleans will feature 80 two-man teams and both players will receive credit for an official victory, the tour said Monday.

Rose outlasted Stenson in the final round at Rio to capture the gold medal. They also have gone 4-2 as partners in the last two Ryder Cups. “The addition of a team format adds a new, incredibly exciting element to the event,” said Rose, who has a sponsorship deal with Zurich. Jason Day, the world’s No. 1 player, and Rickie Fowler also announced plans to compete as a team. The Zurich Classic is April 27-30 at the TPC Louisiana. It will feature two rounds of foursomes (Thursday and Saturday) and two rounds of fourballs.

The winning team will each get credit for an official PGA Tour victory and be exempt into the Tournament of Champions and the PGA Championship, just like a regular PGA Tour event. It does not include an exemption to the Masters, which is held three weeks before the Zurich Classic.

Prize money and FedEx Cup points will be distributed based on sharing points for two positions. Using last year’s prize money, first place ($1,260,000) and second place ($756,000) would be combined and then split, awarding each player $1,008,000. The runner-ups would split third– and fourth-place money. For the FedEx Cup, because first place is worth 500 points and second place is worth 300 points, each winner would get 400 points.

The last official team event was the Walt Disney World Team Championship in 1981.

