Pat Perez reads a putt on the 15th green during the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Nov. 13, 2016. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Pat Perez won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday in his third start since returning from shoulder surgery.

Perez closed with a four-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over third-round leader Gary Woodland on the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon course. Perez finished at 21-under 263.

Perez had surgery on his shoulder in February. He returned with a tie for 33rd in Malaysia, and tied for seventh last week in Las Vegas. Perez also won the 2009 Bob Hope Classic.

“I guess I’m just one of those late-maturers,” Perez said.

Ciganda takes Ochoa Invitational

Carlota Ciganda rallied to win the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory in four starts.

The 26-year-old Spaniard shot a four-under 68 at Club de Golf Mexico for a two-stroke victory over six players.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 7, was 20th at four under after a 71.

Goydos wins Champions finale, Langer takes season title

Paul Goydos and Bernhard Langer got the big trophies and checks Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Goydos completed a wire-to-wire victory in the tournament, and Langer finished second to win his third straight season points title and fourth over all. Goydos shot a four-under 66 to finish at 15-under 195 on Desert Mountain’s Cochise Course. Langer had a 64.

Recovering from a left knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the playoff opener at Sherwood, the 59-year-old German star won the $1-million (U.S.) annuity as the Charles Schwab Cup season champion and also topped the tour with four victories and $3,016,959.

