The biggest names from all corners of the golf world have gathered to celebrate the life of Arnold Palmer.

Palmer died Sept. 25 at age 87. His private funeral for family members was Thursday. Palmer’s family wanted a public service to be held after the Ryder Cup, which the Americans won on Monday.

Phil Mickelson and most of the U.S. team were at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, along with leaders from the PGA Tour and European Tour and other tours around the world. Private planes descended on Arnold Palmer Regional Airport about an hour before the service.

Palmer’s repeatedly circled over the college, tipping the wing.

Among those scheduled to speak were Jack Nicklaus and Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders.

