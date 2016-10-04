Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Arnold Palmer's portrait is displayed on the altar during a Celebration of Arnold Palmer at Saint Vincent College on October 4, 2016 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer's portrait is displayed on the altar during a Celebration of Arnold Palmer at Saint Vincent College on October 4, 2016 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Thousands gather to say farewell to Arnold Palmer Add to ...

Doug Ferguson

LATROBE, Pa. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The biggest names from all corners of the golf world have gathered to celebrate the life of Arnold Palmer.

Palmer died Sept. 25 at age 87. His private funeral for family members was Thursday. Palmer’s family wanted a public service to be held after the Ryder Cup, which the Americans won on Monday.

Phil Mickelson and most of the U.S. team were at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, along with leaders from the PGA Tour and European Tour and other tours around the world. Private planes descended on Arnold Palmer Regional Airport about an hour before the service.

Palmer’s repeatedly circled over the college, tipping the wing.

Among those scheduled to speak were Jack Nicklaus and Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog