Hockey has always been a sport of the rowdy and the roughneck, its business at the National League level often conducted with a brass-knuckle gentility. Perhaps the willful men who own the game today are more couth than their predecessors. They are a trifle less inclined to the vulgar, a word the old-timers use to mistake for color.



The glorified spats between rival governors are gone, the celebrated quarrels between Conn Smythe and the late Art Ross left to the historians. Smythe was a combative soldier who ran Toronto Maple Leafs as he would a world war; the Major never had any public relations trouble that a riot squad couldn’t handle. Ross was an obstinate man whom Smythe would call, after Ross died, “that stubborn old bear of the Bruins.” They regarded each other with a repugnance that warmed toward loathing.

One night 30 years ago, Smythe decided to inject dignity into a ribald game in the Boston Garden. He appeared in formal dress, resplendent in top hat and tails and carrying a bouquet of thorny roses. Ross had been ill following a delicate rectal operation, and before the game Smythe had King Clancy, the Toronto captain, skate to the Boston bench to give Ross the roses. A card tucked in the bouquet had a greeting scribbled in Latin.

Ross was gratified by the seemingly warm gesture from his constant adversary. He turned to the box seat behind the Boston bench and, bowing gallantly, presented the roses to the lady of a Cabot or a Lodge who was sitting there.

The Cabots and Lodges are big in Boston society, next to God on most Massachusetts scorecards, especially on their own. Ross couldn’t read Smythe’s message, since his many talents did not include fluency in Latin. But the lady of the Cabot or Lodge, mightily educated, could comprehend the deal language. She was not exactly all ha-ha with glee to read: “Here, shove these roses …” For some years thereafter the list of subscribers for Bruins’ tickets did not include a Cabot or Lodge.

In recognition of his 40-odd years of enunciating “he shoots, he scores” and “Hello Canada” Foster Hewitt, right, was feted by his friends on March 5, 1965. They acclaimed him broadcaster of the year. Foster’s father, W.A. Hewitt, is on the left and Jack Adams, former general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, is in the middle. Harry McLorinan / The Globe and Mail.

Jack Adams was another foe of Ross’s, certain to wrangle with him whenever Detroit Red Wings played the Bruins. During a playoff in 1946, Ross confounded Adams by using a hybrid line. It contained one player from each of Boston’s three forward lines. Adams was perplexed, but not to the point of speechlessness. “Ross can’t do that!” he argued, not quietly. “It’s unethical!” “Unethical?” Ross retorted. “Ha! The way Adams balts referees, he doesn’t even know what the word means.”



Modern NHL proprietors have a wide range of words, some of them profane, and at least one governor is inclined to use his vocabulary with an unrestrained passion. Stafford, Smythe, older son of Leafs’ prickly founder, blew a mouthful of tinkling syllables at my nude skull last winder in the lobby of a fashionable New York hotel. “Prostitute!” Smythe screamed as a token of his wish that I drop dead. “Prostitute!”

The elegant word was the junior Smythe’s genteel way of indicating displeasure at something I had written about the appearance of Cassius Clay, the noted American patriot, in Maple Leaf gardens. I had murmured disapproval of Clay’s association with the Black Muslims and his published desire to escape the U.S. military draft. I subsequently was hired by CBC radio to comment between the rounds of Clay’s fight with George Chuvalo, but I fail to see how that gives me round heels. I said the same things about Clay on the air that I did in print.

The point is that Staff Smythe typifies one stance of the modern governors. Some among them view the press as all black or all white, with no gray in between. The attitude of Smythe, for example, is roughly, “if you’re not for me all the way, you’re against me, and damn your eyes.” He is a modern Wyatt Earp, quick to draw at the sight of a knee-jerk critic who might be inclined to lift NHL stones to see what’s crawling underneath.

When you turn over the rocks, you discover that the NHL czars are as tough and autocratic today as they were when Conn Smythe was sending get-well forget-me-nots to Art Ross. The league is prosperous, able to boast crowds of 95 per cent capacity in six cities last season, but the self-enlightened men who operate it retain a hardy streak of venality.

The hardness of the NHL owners is particularly noticeable now that six new boys have kicked in 2,000,000 each to move into the big-league hockey business. (The second section is due to open within 12 months but still has no players, a peculiar circumstance that prompts coach Red Sullivan of Pittsburgh to call it the Phantom Division.)

Laying of Maple Leaf Gardens corner stone in 1931. Conn Smythe, Managing Director of Maple Leaf Hockey Club and Secretary-Treasurer of Maple Leaf Gardens which he helped organize; J. P. Bickell, President of the Company, Lieutenant-Governor W. D. Ross and Rev. John Inkster, Minister of Knox Presbyterian Church. John Boyd / The Globe and Mail

Not long ago, Bud Poile, manager of the new Philadelphia entry, diagnosed what he believes to be the attitude of the incumbent owners toward the freshmen. “You know it will be cut-throat stuff. The established teams won’t do us many favors, particularly with players. We’ve got to have the same privileges as them now, the negotiations lists, the same chances to sign talent. We’ve got to move fast to line up farm systems because they’ll arrange more junior and development leagues to keep us off balance.”

There is a reason for hazing the new boys. The NHL has existed, as such, since 1926, but its riches are comparatively recent. It is still controlled in the main by the heirs of its founding fathers – the hard-bitten, up-from-nowhere, bred-in-the-game owners, the Norrises, Smythes, Adamses, et al., who struggled for years to keep their business alive. They are fiercely proud and possessive because they are the sons of the pioneers. They grew up in the game, and they remember the time when success cam hard.

“Let’s go slow,” Jim Norris cautioned, in a big, recalcitrant way last February, before his partners voted to chase quick dollars in six fresh cities. “Let’s just take in two cities to start, say Los Angeles and San Francisco. If they get in trouble, it’ll be easier to bail out two teams instead of six.”

Six franchises were awarded, against Big Jim’s growled protests, and afterwards the governors held what Staff Smythe called “a wake.” “We had to move forward,” Smythe said, “but some of us, like Norris, couldn’t forget that we were changing something that had been pretty good to us.” A wake may, indeed, have been the appropriate word. Two weeks later, in Chicago, Big Jim died of a heart attack.

The new magnates, though selfish and tricky, are largely rich outsiders who made their fortunes in other fields. Their hockey backgrounds are more exotic than effectual: Barry Van Gerbig, the young blond beachboy-looking governor representing the San Francisco franchise claims to have played goal at Princeton; Jack Kent Cooke, the shy, unassuming, self-effacing Los Angeles Bonaparte, was a morning glory, Staff Smythe insists, as Malvern Collegiate in Toronto. Cooke, in rebuttal, deflects such praise as exactly the gratuitous stuff he expects to hear from “the little field marshal.”



Norris’s death remove from circulation one of the fascinating figures in sport, a cool, tough heir to overwhelming wealth, general and extravagant and unpredictable and loyal and convivial, perhaps too convivial.

He was a very rich man’s son who once associated with mobsters and hoodlums as other rich men’s sons play with toys, sports cars, or blondes. He was constantly linked, in gossip, with the underworld when he presided over the defunct International Boxing Club.

An investigating committee of U.S. senators was intrigued, 10 years ago, by the appearance in their Norris files of names such as Golfbag Sam Hunt (a Capone alumnus), and Sh’h (the nickname of a race-track fink), and above all, Frankie Carbo, a dapper figure of mystery who was twice tried for murder (one conviction, one hung jury).

Why should a born millionaire mix socially with hoods and gunmen, as Norris candidly admitted he did for years? Norris’s father, the elder Jim Norris, was more than once vexed by this question, according to insiders. Of Carbo, Norris simply told the senators he knew him well, and the hell with it.

The careless attitude may have caused Norris’s problems with the IBC, circumstances that eventually prompted the U.S. Supreme Court to abolish the IBC as a cartel in restraint of trade. Whatever his conduct of boxing, Norris was, all things considered, a factor for good in the NHL. He had strong, abiding ties with hockey from childhood, and inherited the Detroit franchise after his father died. He ultimately left the Red Wings in control of a younger half-brother, Bruce, to assume the burden of Chicago’s floundering franchise.

The league’s eldering statesmen – Conn Smythe, Frank Selfe, Jack Adams – always speak of Norris’s hockey activity with a firm, unanimous expression. “Norris,” they insist, “saved the game in Chicago.” He and Arthur Wirtz, a burly business partner, are reported to have poured $2,000,000 or more into the Black Hawks, to resurrect them from the verge of extinction in 1953 to the Stanley Cup in 1961. Chicago was drawing fewer than 4,000 fans a game before Norris funnelled funds, enthusiasm and influence into the team.

Norris was given, in festive moments, to gaudy gestures, such as offering one million claims for a hockey player named Frank Mahovlich. The offer was made in 1962, after several rounds of high-octane beverages in the Royal York Hotel; Harold Ballard, partner with Staff Smythe and John Bassett in controlling the Leafs, tentatively accepted the big. “Why should we accept it?” Ballard said at the time. “We’re mortgaged up to our hips, and $1,000,000 will rescue us from the banks.”

In the shuffling and backing off and sobering up which followed, however, the deal aborted. Staff Smythe and associated voted to take the million, but Norris was bailed out by the loyalties he had spawned with the old guard. Conn Smythe, who always operated with a certain rogue’s honor, warned his son, in effect: “Don’t forget you’ve got to live with the Big Jim in the NHL. Don’t peeve him. Don’t roll a drunk.”

Other members of the lodge deferred to Norris as their gruff, rumbling dean, and he accepted their obeisance as one born to rule. Even Staff Smythe, who wears no man’s collar, sometimes even his own, admits: “Beside Big Jim, I was a cub reporter.”

With Norris gone, Smythe is likely to assume the mantle of NHL power, or at least share it with Bruce Norris of Detroit. The younger Norris is tall, ruddy and unsmiling, not so flamboyant in his public behavior as Big Jim, less inclined to the off-hand and casual.

Bill Wirtz, a smooth, swinging hipster, cuffless, waistless, high vents, notched lapels, replaced Big Jim as the Chicago governor. He is the son of Arthur Wirtz, who conspired with Norris as chief tentacles of a business complex reversed as Octopus, Inc.

There was a time, 17 years ago, when Octopus, Inc., was a billion-dollar combination that had wide control over indoor sports in the United States. Three NHL clubs – New York, Detroit, and Chicago – were partly in their grip. They owned or had pieces of arenas in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Omaha and Cincinnati. They tyrannized boxing through the IBC.

Another Wirtz heir, Mike, was a constant companion of Big Jim’s at hockey conclaves, there more or less as a caddy. When Big Jim wanted a drink, Mike would get it. When Big Jim desired a cigaret, Mike would strike the match.

Traces of Big Jim’s overbearance, as one might expect, rubbed off on Mike Wirtz. It is doubtful if all the new partners in expansion will have arenas suitable for play by next winter, and an ominous growl escapes Mike Wirtz when he thinks of the short time left. “They better have those rinks ready for 1967-68,” Mike mutters. “Otherwise expansion will be a bust.”

Bill Jennings, a tall, grey, urbane attorney, represents New York Rangers. He hardly ever leads Manhattan mobs on a noisy expedition to smash down the door of the referee’s quarters any more.

Three years ago, exhibiting more muscle than the Rangers have in 25 years, Jennings threatened to punch a referee. His churlish critique – “I’m sick and tired of the way the Rangers get hosed by the officials in this league” – prompted his fellow governors to murmur tch-tch, as with the tongue clasped firmly against the palate, and fine him $500.

Weston Adams, considered shrewd and calculating in Boston, and less so elsewhere in the league, votes for the Bruins whenever the governors decide to rearrange civilization. He inherited a major share of the Boston club from his father and once played a well-meaning, but static, game of hockey for Harvard University. He was the gaoler for the third team scrubs.

Adams later bought, for $48,000, a seat on the varsity of the Boston Stock Exchange, of which he has been president. A friend described him as “amiable and cordial, but he wouldn’t give you a straw hat in a blizzard.”

The friend was, as the colloquialism goes, kidding on the bias. One fall in the Fifties, with Adams apparently dragging his feet, the Boston management refused to send the team to training camp. Two or three losing seasons, with corollary collapses at the gate, inspired a reluctance to spend more money on conditioning. The league, through President Clarence Campbell, intruded to finally finance the Boston camp.

David M. Molson scion of the brewing family, exhibits a patina of manners and style as the Montreal governor. He has a feel for courtly conduct, even at the vigorous level of a Montreal-Toronto game.

Staff Smythe scoffs at his Montreal rival’s evident wish to lift the competition beyond the level of a slaughterhouse. “Pattycake stuff!” Smythe snaps. “Hockey is a he-man’s game that becomes timid when it’s played under the Molson rules.”

The Smythe rules, in any case, do not enchant the Molsons. Two years ago, during a tense playoff game between the Leafs and Canadiens in the Montreal Forum, Smythe was acoustically self-evident behind the Toronto bench, riled at numerous penalties assessed against the Leafs. The Molsons weren’t impressed.

Between periods Smythe approached the Canadiens’ executive suite in the Forum. “Can I come in?” he asked. Senator Hartland Molson, cousin of David, looked at Smythe as though Staff was a side dish of soggy turnips that he hadn’t ordered. “You may come in,” the senator said, turning the air conditioning up to freezing. “But you aren’t welcome.”

Directors of Maple Leaf Gardens Ltd. attending a recent annual meeting in Toronto, seated, from left: N.C. Urquahrt; R.A. Laidlaw; C. Stafford Smythe, president; John Bassett, chairman; H.E. Ballard, executive vice-president; George Gardiner; G.E. Mara. Standing, from left: Henry Borden; R.J. Amell; James Stewart; Paul McNamara; I.S. Johnston; C.F.W. Burns; Sydney Hermant; T.D. Jeffries; W.M. Hatch. Absent are Conn Smythe, former president, whose portrait looks down from wall behind; Larkin Maloney; A.B. Matthews; Senator J.B. Aird, W.A.H. McBrien and W.O. Twaits. Unconsolidated profit in 1965 was $768,284, meeting was told. John Gillies / The Globe and Mail

Apart from Jack Cooke’s established style of rattle and roll, the behavior patterns of the governors in the Phantom Division remain to be gauged by the students of gubernatorial form.

Jack McGregor, the Pittsburgh spokesman, is a 31-year-old Pennsylvania state senator with the fresh, eager look of Junior A hockey player. He is supported by 31 investors, among them H.J. Heinz III who will inherit a few soggy coconuts from the catsup and pickle people.

Bill Putnam, 38, is the tall, affable Philadelphia governor, recently a vice-president of Morgan Guaranty Trust in New York. His associates include Jerry Wolman, president of Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.

Wolman purchased the Eagles two years ago for $5,505,500, after securing a fortune in the construction game. He estimates his net worth at $37,000,000, a figure he expressed with some pride. “My father was a fruit dealer,” Wolman explains. “He didn’t have any money, so I started borrowing in 1947 and began building subdivisions. I almost went broke, before the post-war boom made me rich.”

Van Gerbig, the San Francisco governor, guarded goal for Princeton before graduating to become caretaker of Bing Crosby’s financial interests in New York. Gordon Ritz, representing Minneapolis, played centre ice at Yale prior to moving into radio and television in Minnesota.

Sidney Salomon III, slight dark, 28, speaks for St. Louis, possibly through the lops of his sire, Sidney Salomon, Jr. The son’s contribution to the NHL, to this point, has been to announce the Birth of the Blues will be sung before the city’s first NHL game, by Sammy Davis, Jr.

Sid Salomon, Jr., is said to have more money than some countries, a circumstance no sane prophet could have forecast when he earned $125 a month as a sports writer for the St. Louis Times. That was in 1929, when he was 19. He abandoned journalism for the insurance dodge, indicating beyond dispute that he should spell his name Solomon.

Clarence Campbell confides: “In Salomon we’ve got a genuine kingmaker. He swung the 1844 Democratic convention to putting Harry Truman on the ballot as the vice-president candidate instead of Henry Wallace.” The little old haberdasher from Independence, Mo., was thus a heartbeat away from the U.S. presidency, which fell to him when Franklin Roosevelt died in 1945.

Salomon maintained his backroom strength as treasurer of the Democratic National Committee in 1950-51, and chairman of the cashbox for the Kennedy-Johnson campaign in 1960. “This you can bet on,” Campbell says. “Salomon is the only guy in the NHL who can walk into the White House without an invitation.”

Campbell might reckon without Jack Cooke, the feisty chap from Los Angeles. Cooke was born pushing and shoving, in the felicitous phrase of David Lilienthal, as the sparks fly upward. Don’t wager too heavily that he couldn’t barge into the White House, or, in a pinch, buy it.

The man has brass, but few things he touches turn to it. He used to own the Toronto baseball club, an enterprise that made money under his flashy guidance. He was loud and large in Toronto broadcasting (CKEY) and publishing (Liberty, Saturday Night) before quitting his Canadian heritage for U.S. citizenship.

Cooke looks, when you see him, good. He habitually wears a dark suit, left open to expose a tasteful vest. A skin infield is springing up where his hair used to be, but his high-watt smile comes from a power-house confidence.

The NHL’s loftiest intellects either know Cooke or know about him, conditions that do not necessarily lead to liking. Certain of the present governors can restrain their enthusiasm for him pretty well. His swift flair for flamboyance and success annoys other operators who need elbow room for their own conceit.

But they admitted Cooke to lodge because he has other attributes that appeal to the autocratic attitude of the NHL. He has sufficient power to vote yes or no without referring to a board of directors. He combines the overcharged imagination of a carnival huckster with a business sense sharp enough to beat Old Man Scrooge down to the nearest pfennig.

Cooke’s pitch to the governors was typically florid. He promised to build an arena in the Los Angeles area that would be his version of the Roman Forum. Plans for the lavish playpen seem to include shops, a convention centre, a railroad station, a public library and recognition of the U.S.A.

The day Cooke won his franchise, last February in New York, his big smile was an arch of triumph wrapped around teeth. He whooped: “I’m an American now, but I just feel like I’ve been elected King of England!”

The men he joined are aware that, if they aren’t wary, Cooke could elect them page boys. Staff Smythe manages to strike a philosophical stance: “Of you might get scuttled by Cooke, but there’s always room for one more in the rat’s nest.”

There is a certain perversity in Smythe’s reaction to Cook. The governors admire Cooke’s style of going because, in several instances, it matches their own. He may have been dealt in for the cussedness of it. You have to dance with a man before you can step on his feet.

