Alexandre Burrows scored twice in the third period to help the Vancouver Canucks end a nine-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Henrik Sedin and Sven Baertschi each had a goal and an assist, and Loui Eriksson also scored for the Canucks, who were 0-8-1 with eight straight regulation losses since opening the season with four wins.

Bo Horvat had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 23 saves.

Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who had won five straight while scoring at least five goals in each game. Buchnevich also had two assists.

Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots, though he left for 6:19 in the third period after being run into by the Canucks’ Markus Granlund. Regular starter Henrik Lundqvist made four saves on six shots while filling in.

Burrows took advantage of a loose puck to give the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 9:21 of the third. Lundqvist made a sprawling save on a shot in close by Horvat, but the puck stayed out at the right side as several players jabbed at it before Burrows knocked it in for his first of the season.

Baertschi put Vancouver ahead by two as he tipped in a centring pass by Jack Skille for his first of the season with 6:52 left. Burrows added an empty-netter with 3:06 remaining to make it 5-2, and Zibanejad scored for the Rangers with 59 seconds to go to cap the scoring.

Sedin put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 2:29 of the third when he brought the puck into the right faceoff circle and fired a slap shot past Raanta for his fifth goal. It came just 8 seconds after Sedin came out of the penalty box following a high-sticking infraction.

Nash tied it at 5:27 with his 400th career goal. With the Rangers on a power play, Buchnevich sent a pass from the right faceoff circle to Nash at the left side of the net and the veteran left wing tipped it into the open net.

Buchnevich got the Rangers on the board at 7:20 with his third of the season, scoring for the third straight game. Jesper Fast brought the puck up the right side and sent a pass in front to a streaking Buchnevich, who snapped a shot that Markstrom got a piece of, but the puck got past him and trickled over the goal line.

Brady Skjei got an assist on the play, giving him one for the sixth straight game.

Raanta denied Brendan Gaunce’s wraparound with about 9 minutes left and then stopped Burrows’ backhand 45 seconds later. Eriksson also hit a post after that.

The Canucks tied it with 4:42 left in the second on Eriksson’s first with the Canucks after signing with them in the off-season. Daniel Sedin came around the left side of the net, sent a centring pass to Eriksson in front and the winger skated across the front and backhanded the puck over the legs of a sprawled Ranta. Henrik Sedin also had an assist.

NOTES: Daniel Sedin’s assist on Eriksson’s goal gave him a point in three straight games (two goals, one assist). Daniel Sedin also has six goals and seven assists in 16 games against the Rangers. ... Henrik Sedin has four goals and eight assists in 15 games against the Rangers. ... Coming off a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Monday night, Vancouver completed the fifth set of 15 back-to-backs this season. The Canucks are 2-3-0 on the second nights. ... The Rangers and Canucks conclude their season series on Nov. 15 at Vancouver. ... The Rangers were called for two penalties after having been whistled for an NHL-low 78 penalty minutes in their first 13 games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Detroit on Thursday night in the finale of a six-game trip.

Rangers: At Calgary on Saturday in the opener of a four-game trip.

