In their latest biggest game of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to hold things together.

They started slow against the Philadelphia Flyers, who were breathing down their necks in the NHL playoff race, but kept getting better, enough to take a 4-2 win Thursday night. That left the Flyers four points behind the Leafs in the chase for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card playoff spot.

Mitch Marner relieved the pressure for the Leafs at 13:44 of the third period with a power-play goal that gave them a two-goal lead. They needed the breathing room because the puck hardly hit the ice for the ensuing faceoff when Leaf winger Connor Brown took a penalty.

They killed that off but Flyer defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere scored at 17:32 to restore the tension. The Flyers cranked up the heat with about 90 seconds left in the third by pulling their goaltender but Nazem Kadri scored an empty-netter.

The Leafs held the lead going into the third period for their second consecutive game, only this time it was by a slim 2-1 margin rather than the 3-0 one they had over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and almost lost. Unlike the Red Wings game, though, when the Leafs came out flying at the start of the game and then fell apart late in the second period, they plodded their way through the first half of the game and then gradually came on in the last several minutes of the second period.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock had the right read on things going into the game. “The game’s going to be tight tonight, I guarantee it,” he said after Thursday’s morning skate.

The trouble was, it was not a close game in the sense of an action-packed, dazzling display of skill. Both the Leafs and the Flyers took turns fumbling their way around the ice. For example, in the first period the Leafs played as loose defensively as they ever have all season but could only manage seven shots on goal.

The Leafs could thank goaltender Frederik Andersen for the third-period lead. He was outstanding again, especially in the second period before the Leafs found their skating legs. Then, when the Leafs were nursing their lead through the third period, he held off the Flyers.

As the second period was winding down, the Leafs’ best line was the fourth one, centred by newcomer Brian Boyle, although like most fourth lines it did not have much finish to its scoring chances. While Boyle is doing everything as advertised, winning faceoffs and providing a steady veteran presence, it is never a good thing when your fourth line is your best.

It was the power play that provided the scoring for both teams in the first period. Babcock was prescient here as well. “I don’t like to be on the penalty kill against them. I think their power play is real good,” he said earlier in the day.

Well, the Flyer power play has been good at times this season, not as good as the Leafs’ third-ranked unit (going into the game) but good enough for 12th in the NHL. However, in the Flyers’ previous three games it went 0-for-13.

But Babcock was right, as the Flyers were all over the Leafs after Marner took a tripping penalty a little more than five minutes into the game. The Leafs’ defence pair of Morgan Rielly and Nikita Zaitsev forgot all about Simmonds, who had all the room he needed in front of the net to score his 28th goal of the season at 6:09.

It was another tough night for Rielly, who was supposed to be celebrating his 23rd birthday, although he could console himself with the assist on Marner’s goal. Rielly is drawing fire for his struggles of late, although Babcock is still in his corner.

“Well, you know, it’s an interesting thing,” Babcock said. “There used to be a guy here named Dion Phaneuf that took all the flak for everybody. And when you trade that guy, someone else gets the flak, especially when it doesn’t go good for you.

“So [Rielly] has just got to quit thinking and worrying about what anybody else says. He understands that the manager and the coach think he’s great and his mom and dad think he’s great.”

The Leafs managed to tie the score on a power play of their own eight minutes later but they certainly did not have the Flyers on the run when it started. After a few false starts, the Leafs finally got the puck into the Flyers’ zone. Rookie William Nylander took care of the ineptness by ripping a wrist shot to the top corner from the right faceoff dot at 13:57 for his 18th goal of the season.

Midway through the second period, centre Tyler Bozak, whose presence in the lineup was in doubt until game-time because of an undisclosed injury, put the Leafs into the lead after a solo rush.

