Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 Saturday night.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn and Valtteri Filppula scored for the Lightning (4-1-0), who were playing their first road game of the season.

Chris Neil scored the lone goal for the Senators (3-2-0) as Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

Anderson had been the difference for the Senators for much of the night, but would want Tampa’s third goal back as Killorn was able to sneak one through his right arm to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead midway through the third.

Killorn now has four goals in five games.

Filppula made it 4-1 late in the third.

Despite a better effort in the second the Senators found themselves trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes in front of the 15,918 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Namestnikov opened the scoring at 2:36 with the man advantage. Tampa made it 2-0 at the six-minute mark, on the power play again, as Namestnikov made a cross-crease pass to Stamkos, who ripped it past Anderson.

The Senators challenged the goal believing the play was offside, but after a lengthy review the goal stood.

The Senators managed to get on board at 15:27 as Neil picked up his own rebound. Vasilevskiy made the initial save, but wasn’t able to freeze the puck and Neil got a stick on it.

Tampa clearly had the edge in play in the first, outshooting the Senators 14-4.

The Senators now head out for a three-game, eight-day western Canadian road trip.

Notes: D Thomas Chabot and LW Matt Puempel were healthy scratches for the Senators. D Matt Taormina was a healthy scratch for Tampa... This marked the first time Ottawa coach Guy Boucher faced his old team since being fired from the Lightning in 2013.

