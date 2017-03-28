Auston Matthews is the highest scoring rookie in Toronto Maple Leafs history.

Matthews beat James Reimer for his 35th goal of the season nearly 12 minutes into the first period against the Florida Panthers, breaking Wendel Clark’s 31-year-old mark.

The 19-year-old entered the night tied with Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine for the rookie lead in both goals and points, a favourite to become the first Leaf since Brit Selby in 1966 to capture the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

Matthews is just four points from equalling Peter Ihnacak’s franchise rookie mark for points, set back in the 1982-83 season.

The Arizona product became the first player since Clark in 1985 to be picked first overall by the Leafs at the NHL draft, selected with the top pick last June.

