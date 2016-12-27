Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Johnny Gaudreau drives past Avalanche defenseman Cody Goloubef during the second period. (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER — The Associated Press

Mikael Backlund scored two of Calgary’s four goals in the second period and also had an assist, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Johnny Gaudreau also had two goals and an assist for the Flames. All of Calgary’s second-period goals deflected off Colorado players.

Brian Elliott had 25 saves for the Flames, who have won nine of 12.

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Jarome Iginla scored for Colorado, which has now lost nine straight at home for the first time since moving to Denver. The Avalanche are 0-8-1 at Pepsi Center since beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Nov. 15.

