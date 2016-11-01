Jay Beagle scored with 30 seconds left in the third period and Braden Holtby made 43 saves as the Washington Capitals extended their win streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist and Karl Alzner also scored for Washington (6-2-1). Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up a pair of assists in the team’s last stop of a four-game road trip.

Washington had a 2-0 lead heading into the third period when Mark Scheifele netted his fifth goal for Winnipeg (4-6-0) at 13:04.

Jets centre Adam Lowry tied it up at 17:35 with his first goal of the season on a patient shot.

Winnipeg winger Joel Armia fought for the puck off the boards and passed it to Lowry, who went in front of Holtby and waited until he was sprawled on the ice to fire the puck in the net.

But with 30 seconds left, Washington won the faceoff in Winnipeg’s end and Beagle scored his first goal of the season.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24-of-27 shots he faced for Winnipeg.

Johansson’s sixth goal of the season was his fifth in three games and gave him a team-leading 11 points.

Winnipeg outshot the Capitals 14-8 in the first period and 15-9 in the second.

Alzner scored his second goal of the season with 44 seconds left in the first period. His shot from the point appeared to change direction through traffic and went over Hellebuyck’s glove.

The Caps have scored first in eight of their nine games this season, and won six of those games.

Winnipeg forward Shawn Matthias suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and didn’t return.

Johansson’s goal came after a Jets’ turnover in the neutral zone midway through the second period.

Kuznetsov got the puck and went behind the net before feeding a pass to Johansson, whose shot from close in front went under Hellebuyck at 8:15 for the 2-0 lead.

Holtby was challenged with two minutes left in the second when about six players were in and around his crease as the Jets tried to bang the puck into the net. A review showed it didn’t go in.

Scheifele scored while the teams were playing four-on-four late in the third. He took a rebound and fired a shot through a narrow opening between Holtby and the post at 13:04 for his team-leading ninth point of the season.

Winnipeg was without injured veteran defenceman Tyler Myers and forward Drew Stafford.

The Jets head out for a three-game road trip, beginning Thursday with a rematch in Washington.

Report Typo/Error