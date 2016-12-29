Alexander Wennberg scored twice as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their franchise-record win streak to 14 games with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus (25-5-4). Foligno and Zach Werenski each had a pair of assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

The NHL record for the longest win streak is 17 games, set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93.

The victory also boosted the Blue Jackets’ point streak to 16 games (15-0-1).

Shawn Matthias, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg (17-18-3). Michael Hutchinson turned aside 30 shots in net.

The Jets opened the scoring at 2:36 of the first period when Adam Lowry sent the puck from a faceoff back to defenceman Jacob Trouba just inside the blue line. He ripped a straight-on shot at Bobrovsky that Matthias tipped into the net.

Saad evened the score at 7:55 after Columbus dumped the puck into Winnipeg’s end.

Hutchinson mishandled the puck behind the net and it went to Saad’s stick for a shot and then a rebound that he turned into his 14th goal of the season.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey took his second penalty of the game, leading to Foligno’s tip of Werenski’s point shot four seconds into the power play for the 2-1 lead at 16:29.

Columbus went into the game as the league’s top squad on the power play at 27.1 per cent.

Wennberg made it 3-1 at 8:21 of the second period after a Winnipeg coach’s challenge for goaltender interference was unsuccessful.

Foligno was sandwiched between Hutchinson and Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom when Wennberg raced across the front of the net, grabbed the loose puck and fired it in.

Foligno picked up another assist. He now has a point streak of four games with two goals and six assists.

Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien took a roughing penalty against Wennberg as time expired in the second, putting Columbus in a four-on-three situation to start the third.

Wennberg quickly potted his eighth goal of the season at the 45-second mark to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Jets forward Marko Dano left the game in the second with a lower-body injury and didn’t return.

Little redirected a Drew Stafford pass during a power play to narrow the deficit 4-2 at 6:29.

Sedlak tipped in Jack Johnson’s shot to make it 5-2 at 14:31, but with Hutchinson out of the net and Winnipeg on the power play, Perreault blasted a shot past Bobrovsky with 1:33 left.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler assisted on the late goals, extending his point streak to six games with three goals and four helpers.

The Blue Jackets’ win streak includes victories over 13 different teams.

Winnipeg hosts the New York Islanders on New Year’s Eve, while Columbus plays the same night in Minnesota.

22:57ET 29-12-16

Report Typo/Error