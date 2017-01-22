Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jan 22, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) shoots on Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon (1) in overtime at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Jan. 22, 2017. (Marc DesRosiers/USA Today Sports)
Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at centre ice.

Third-period goals by Lukas Sedlak at 1:50 and Matt Calvert at 2:21 erased a two-goal deficit for the Blue Jackets. Atkinson then scored at 10:50 to give Columbus a 6-5 lead.

Atkinson’s shot was more of a pop-up in the infield after being deflected, but as Mike Condon tried to catch it above his head the puck hit his glove and went in.

Kyle Turris then tied the game 6-6 at 12:39 with the Senators on the power play.

Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman each scored twice for the Senators (25-15-5), with Mark Stone adding the other. Condon made 22 saves.

