Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at centre ice.

Third-period goals by Lukas Sedlak at 1:50 and Matt Calvert at 2:21 erased a two-goal deficit for the Blue Jackets. Atkinson then scored at 10:50 to give Columbus a 6-5 lead.

Atkinson’s shot was more of a pop-up in the infield after being deflected, but as Mike Condon tried to catch it above his head the puck hit his glove and went in.

Kyle Turris then tied the game 6-6 at 12:39 with the Senators on the power play.

Zack Smith and Mike Hoffman each scored twice for the Senators (25-15-5), with Mark Stone adding the other. Condon made 22 saves.

