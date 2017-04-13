Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues celebrates the game winning goal by teammate Joel Edmundson as Mikael Granlund, Jared Spurgeon and Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild look on after Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 12, 2017 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Dave Campbell

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Associated Press

Joel Edmundson scored for St. Louis at 17:48 of overtime, Jake Allen made a career-high 51 saves and the Blues sneaked into Minnesota to steal Game 1 of their first-round series from the Wild with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko was quiet for most of the night until he drove into a crowd and threaded a pass through the Wild defence to Edmundson, who knocked in the second post-season goal of his career.

Zach Parise tied the game with 22.7 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, whose dominance was thwarted by a stellar performance from Allen.

He made the most saves ever recorded against the Wild in their 16-season history.

