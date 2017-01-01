The Vancouver Canucks are currently enjoying their most success since four consecutive victories to start the season.

Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

“We have got lots of confidence in the group right now,” Horvat said. “It has been a long time since we have won three straight and a while since we have had a fairly healthy lineup. To get some guys back in on the back end and be rolling up front, it gives us lots of confidence.”

Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi found the back of the net in regulation for the Canucks (17-18-3).

Jacob Markstrom made 42 saves for the win in net.

“Even though they had a lot of shots on the board, I thought most of them were from the outside or from a bad angle,” Markstrom said. “I thought our guys did a really good job with rebounds and stuff like that.”

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid had goals for Edmonton (19-12-7), while Cam Talbot kicked out 30 shots in defeat.

“We were flat, our execution was poor, we played the game standing still,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said. “We didn’t go after and skate against a team that played an overtime game the night before. When you stand around and try to do it the easy way, it doesn’t work.”

The Oilers caught a break with eight minutes remaining in the opening period when the Canucks had a goal called back. Markus Granlund picked the top corner on a long shot past Talbot, but a challenge by Edmonton determined that Brandon Sutter had interfered in the crease on the play.

Vancouver took the lead six minutes into the second period when Horvat picked off a careless Eric Gryba pass and the puck ended up on the stick of Burrows, who scored his seventh of the season. The play was once again reviewed for interference, but survived the challenge.

The Oilers tied the game at 12:31 of the second, just after a power play expired, as Caggiula’s shot from the slot hit Markstrom before trickling in.

Vancouver regained the lead five minutes into the third as Baertschi was able to cash in on his own rebound to score his eighth and make it 2-1.

Edmonton managed to tie the game up again with 1:33 remaining as McDavid scored on the power play to tie Evgeni Malkin for the NHL scoring lead and send the game into extra time.

The Canucks return home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, while the Oilers will hope to snap the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 15-game winning streak on Tuesday in Columbus to start a four-game road swing.

Notes: It was the second of five meetings between the two teams, with the Oilers winning the first game 2-0 at home on Oct. 28 Edmonton has not traditionally fared well in games played on New Year’s Eve, coming into the game with a record of just 2-14-1. The last time they won one was a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Edmonton on Dec. 31, 1985 Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera missed his second game in a row due to an illness.

01:43ET 01-01-17

Report Typo/Error