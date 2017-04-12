The years can be fleeting for a player in the NHL, a fact that Dion Phaneuf understands better than most.

Phaneuf, the stoic, lantern-jawed veteran Ottawa Senators’ defenceman, is in his 14th season in the league and it is almost hard to fathom he has yet to achieve success in the playoffs.

There were the four successive first-round setbacks that Phaneuf endured as a member of the Calgary Flames back in the 2000s.

Then there was the epic opening-round meltdown of 2013 with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2013 when Phaneuf was the captain.

Toronto was leading 4-1 midway through the third period before the weight of Leafs nation came crashing down upon the hockey team, ultimately losing 5-4 in overtime to the Boston Bruins in the deciding game.

It was a devastating loss that Phaneuf, now 32, admits took some time to get over – and he doesn’t really like to dwell on it any more.

“It’s a long time ago,” Phaneuf said. “This is a new series, a new team. I’m on a new team, so I think that’s in the past.”

Phaneuf is now a member in good standing along the defence with the Senators who is hopeful his postseason pratfalls are about to draw to an end.

Ottawa began what they hope will be a long and enjoyable NHL playoff odyssey here on Wednesday night when they contested the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final series against these same Bruins.

But the Senators will have to do it the hard way.

After dominating most of the way, it was the Bruins who rallied in the third period, scoring two goals to take a 2-1 victory and draw first blood.

Ottawa took the play to Boston over the first two periods but only the stellar goaltending of Tuukka Rask kept it close.

Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan scored a goal midway through the second period after cutting in from the left side and whacking home the puck on Rask’s doorstep and the Senators would carry the 1-0 lead into the final frame.

