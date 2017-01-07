Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season as the Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators 1-0 Saturday night.

T.J. Oshie had the only goal as the Capitals (25-9-5) collected their fifth straight win.

Mike Condon made 19 saves in a losing effort as the Senators (20-14-4) saw their losing streak climb to four games.

The Senators were playing for the first time since they fell 2-1 to the Capitals on New Year’s Day before entering their bye week.

Ottawa had a late power play in the third period after Karl Alzner was called for boarding against Mark Stone. The Senators had some solid chances during the advantage but were unable to beat Holtby.

They pulled Condon with 1:20 to play but could only manage one shot on goal.

Through two periods there were plenty of opportunities, but the lone goal of the opening 40 minutes came from Oshie just 1:38 into the game.

The Capitals broke into the Senators zone and Oshie released a one-timer off a pass from Nicklas Backstrom past Condon for the early lead.

The goal came just seconds after Ryan Dzingel had a couple of chances at the other end of the ice.

Early in the second period Oshie took a hard hit from Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf at the Ottawa blue line. Oshie slowly made his way to the Washington bench seemingly favouring his left shoulder.

After a few moments on the bench Oshie went to the locker room, but he did return later in the period.

He did not return, however, for the third period. He missed seven games earlier this season following a similar hit in a game against Detroit.

The Senators had the better opportunities through the rest of the second period, but to no avail.

Erik Karlsson took a blistering shot from 20-feet inside the blue line and although he beat Holtby with the shot, the crossbar behind the Capitals’ netminder had the final say.

Later Dzingel seemed to have Holtby at his mercy on the tail end of a two-on-one with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but he put his shot wide trying to go high stick-side.

Notes: Bobby Ryan was scratched for the Senators. Taylor Chorney and Liam O’Brien were scratches for the Capitals Senators forward Curtis Lazar has yet to register a point in 18 games this season.Senators defenceman Chris Wideman turned 27 Saturday. Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom collected the 500th assist of his career in the first period. The Senators host the Edmonton Oilers Sunday while the Capitals next Play Monday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

Report Typo/Error