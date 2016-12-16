Bryan Murray, Ottawa’s senior hockey advisor, will be the first member of the Senators’ Ring of Honour.

Murray is in his first season as Ottawa’s senior hockey advisor. The 74-year-old native of Shawville, Que., had originally served as a head coach and general manager with the franchise.

Murray stepped down as GM in April 2016 and was replaced by assistant general manager Pierre Dorion. Murray was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in June 2014.

“Bryan Murray’s distinguished career places among the finest executives in NHL history, not only as coach and general manager, but as a leader and mentor,” owner Eugene Melnyk said Friday in a statement. “I could not be more excited to announce Bryan as the first member of the Ottawa Senators Ring of Honour, a lasting tribute where our fans, both present and future, can be reminded of Bryan’s many contributions to our team, our city and our community.

“On behalf of the player honouring committee, our hockey club and our fans, I want to extend my most heartfelt congratulations to Bryan and his family on this tremendous honour.”

Murray will be formally inducted Jan. 24, 2017 when Ottawa hosts the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre.

Murray compiled a 107-55-20 record over two-plus seasons as Ottawa’s head coach, leading the club to a Stanley Cup appearance in 2007 versus Anaheim. Murray was appointed GM on June 18, 2007 but returned behind the bench in February 2008 after relieving John Paddock, posting a 7-9-2 record.

Murray has spent 18 seasons as a NHL head coach and 22 as a GM. He ranks 14th overall in games coached (1,239) and 11th in wins (620) and in 1983-84 captured the Jack Adams Award as the league’s coach of the year.

