Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd scored 1:39 apart midway through the third period to lift the New York Islanders over Vancouver 4-2 on Monday night, giving the Canucks their ninth straight loss.

Jason Chimera and Nikolay Kulemin also scored and Jaroslav Halak stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in seven games (2-3-2).

Daniel Sedin scored and Ryan Miller had 28 saves for Vancouver, which fell to 0-8-1 with eight straight regulation losses since opening the season with four wins.

Clutterbuck backhanded the rebound of a shot by Johnny Boychuk past Miller’s blocker side at 9:11 of the final period to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. It was Clutterbuck’s second of the season and first since the season-opener.

Ladd, the Islanders’ big free agent signing last summer, got his first goal of the season with 9:10 remaining, firing a one-timer off a pass Nick Leddy.

The Islanders completed a five-game homestand 2-1-2, bringing their record up to 3-6-2 during a stretch with 10 of 11 at home.

With the score tied 2-2 after two periods, Ladd nearly got his first goal earlier in the third after Shane Prince moved in on Miller. The goalie slid over to cut off his angle, and Prince backhanded a pass across the front that Ladd couldn’t corral.

Kulemin gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:38 of the second period with his first of the season. Thomas Hickey’s shot from the left side was stopped by Miller, but John Tavares came in and knocked the puck away from the goalie to Kulemin, who tipped it in from the right side. It gave Tavares a point in five straight games (one goal, four assists).

The Canucks tied it 2-2 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the middle period with the Tavares off for tripping. Bo Horvat’s initial shot deflected wide left off defenceman Johnny Boychuk and bounced back off the boards. Horvat sent the rebound back in front of the net, where Granlund fired it into the open cage from the right side.

The Canucks, who came in a league-worst 7.7 per cent on the power play (3 for 39), scored on their second chance of the night.

Daniel Sedin opened the scoring as he stole the puck inside the blue line, skated in on Halak and fired it in off the goalie’s glove for his fourth of the season at 4:22.

Chimera tied it nearly 5 1/2 minutes later with his first since signing with the Islanders in the off-season. After a turnover by the Canucks, Brock Nelson brought the puck up the right side on a 3-on-2 and fired a shot that Miller stopped. Nelson got the rebound and his second attempt deflected over the goalie, who had skated forward. Anders Lee knocked the puck down out of the air at left side of the net, and it bounced across the front of the goal to Chimera, who tipped it into the open goal.

NOTES: Daniel Sedin now has six goals and 17 points in 18 games against the Islanders. ... The teams conclude their season series on March 9 at Vancouver. ... The Islanders officially put D Travis Hamonic on injured reserve earlier. Hamonic injured his right hand in Saturday’s shootout loss to Edmonton and is expected to miss four to six weeks. D Adam Pelech was called up from Bridgeport earlier Monday and made his season debut. ... New York is now 2-6-1 when giving up the first goal. ... The Islanders were 21 for 22 on the penalty kill for a league-best 95.5 per cent over the first six games, but are 16 for 26 in seven games since.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game trip that concludes Thursday at Detroit.

Islanders: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game trip to Florida.

