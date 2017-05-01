The Calgary Flames have signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multi-year contract extension.

Treliving has served as Flames GM since April 2014 and Calgary has reached the playoffs twice under his tenure, including this season when they were swept in the first round by the Anaheim Ducks.

“We are striving to create a level of continuity and stability, as all successful teams do,” Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another step forward for our organization on that path. Under Brad’s leadership, we have seen progress over the past three seasons and look forward to building on that growth in the coming years.”

The Flames have gone 125-103-18 over the last three seasons and finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 45-33-4 record and the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Treliving hired Glen Gulutzan as Calgary’s head coach in June 2016 after firing Bob Hartley.

“Brad has done a good job in leading our club and has clearly earned this reward,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president Ken King said. “We have great faith in our hockey operations structure and we look forward to continued and improved results.”

The 47-year-old Treliving spent seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes organization as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager prior to joining Calgary.

Report Typo/Error