The Oilers did it again Friday night, winning a third straight-playoff game on the road and taking a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup series with Anaheim.

Patrick Maroon, who played for the Ducks for five seasons before being acquired by Edmonton on Feb. 29 of last year, had the winning goal. The big forward deflected a shot by Jordan Eberle past John Gibson with 13:19 left in the second period. It gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. They held on 2-1 thanks to exceptional play from Cam Talbot, an undrafted goalie who played his college hockey way off the beaten track in Huntsville, Ala. Talbot had 39 saves.

“Cam was tremendous ,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “He was wearing the big boy pants tonight. He is our go-to guy.”

Games 3 and 4 will now be played in Edmonton on Sunday and Wednesday. To escape elimination, the Ducks will have to win four times against a team that has beaten them in five of seven meetings this season. Three of the remaining contests – if the series goes seven – would be at Rogers Place.

Nobody would have expected the Oilers to leave Southern California with two victories at Honda Center. Anaheim won the NHL’s Pacific Division for the fifth straight year, and had won eight straight in their home arena before Wednesday’s first game of the series. The Ducks’ last loss in regulation time had been March 10. Now they have lost two in a row.

The Oilers finished off the Sharks in Game 6 in the first round by beating them in San Jose.

Maroon became the fifth different player to have a winning goal in six postseason victories for the Oilers, joining Zack Kassian (2), David Desharnais, Anton Slepyshev and Adam Larsson. The Swedish defenceman, who had four goals in 79 regular-season games and 13 in his entire career, scored twice in Edmonton’s victory on Wednesday. It was the first two-goal game he has ever had.

Andrej Sekera, an unsung defenceman whose stellar play has been overshadowed by first-liners Larsson and Oscar Klefbom, put Edmonton ahead only 1:05 into Friday’s game. As fans cheered a hard hit behind the net on Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Sekera blasted a wrist shot past Gibson on the first shot of the game.

The Ducks, who have advanced to the second round in three of the last four years, can head the 2,800 kilometres to central Alberta feeling one of two ways: in a heap of trouble or exceedingly unlucky after carrying the play but still managing to lose twice on home ice.

They outshot and outhit the Oilers substantially in both games, and were far better at face-offs. Yet they still have nothing to show for it. They put heavy pressure on Edmonton in the third period on Friday night, and in one short stretch had a shot clank off the crossbar and a puck trickle behind Talbot and come within inches of going in before it was swept away.

“Moving forward we are going to be a lot better,” McLellan said.

At one point in the second period, the home crowd booed the Ducks for the sluggish play. After that, they played like a team that expected so much better than this. They had easily swept Calgary in the first round in four games.

Back home in Edmonton, spectators were alternately cheering wildly and holding their breath at a road-game watch party at Rogers Place. The Oilers sold out 18,500 seats in 30 minutes on Thursday to fans that wanted to watch on the arena’s giant scoreboard screen. Tickets cost $5, with proceeds going to the organisation’s community foundation. Another 3,500 people watched on TVs in the rink’s entrance hall and beer garden.

“It was just like the game was being played there,” Bob Nicholson, the chief executive of the Oilers Entertainment Group, said Thursday about the fast ticket sales. “It is exciting for our city, and great for our brand.”

Talbot kept the Oilers on top by thwarting Anaheim shooters throughout the contest. One came from Ryan Kesler came from point-blank range. Another, from Antoine Vermette, came on a power play from a distance of about a stick-length. Once, a blistering shot caromed off Talbot’s helmet and seemed to leave him dazed.

McDavid was more active than in any of his previous seven post-season games but was unable to score. Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and three assists in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory, was likewise held scoreless. He had 12 points in six games against the Ducks heading into Friday.

On Thursday, Larsson was remarking about how the Oilers were getting goals from somebody other than McDavid or Draisaitl. Mark Letestu had two power-play goals on Wednesday and has three so far in postseason.

“I think it is fun to see guys rewarded that have worked so hard all year,” Larsson said. “You need that depth in scoring if you are going to go a long way in the payoffs.

“When guys who don’t score much during the regular season start getting goals, that gives you a little jump,” Maroon said.

After four days in Anaheim, the Oilers are heading home, unexpectedly with a 2-0 lead. They were 29th in the NHL last season, and are now two wins away from advancing to the semifinals.

Crazy things are happening for them.

For the Ducks? Well, as fans filed out of their arena, their organist was playing The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.

Report Typo/Error