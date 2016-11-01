Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

VIERUMAKI, Finland — The Canadian Press

Rebecca Johnston had a goal and an assist to pace the Canadian women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over Finland at the Four Nations Cup on Tuesday.

Johnston, from Sudbury, Ont., scored her country’s first goal of the game and assisted on the third scored by Toronto’s Natalie Spooner.

Brigette Lacquette of Mallard, Man., also scored for Canada with captain Marie Philip-Poulin of Beauceville, Que., contributing a pair of assists.

Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., stopped all 18 shots she faced for her fourth career shutout with the national team.

Veteran goaltender Noora Raty turned away 29 of 32 shots for the host Finns.

The Canadians face Sweden on Wednesday and conclude the preliminary round Friday against defending champion United States.

The Americans opened with a 6-0 win over the Swedes on Tuesday. The top two teams in the round robin advance to Saturday’s final.

