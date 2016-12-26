While the shot clock declared Canada’s opening game of the 2017 world junior hockey championship an artistic success, there were still a few kinks in the team’s game on Boxing Day.

However, the Canadians finished with a relatively easy 5-3 win at the Air Canada Centre over Russia, as the visitors could not muster a response to the openings the Canadians allowed at various times. By the third period, the Canadians were in control and finished the night with a 37-16 edge in shots.

The Canadians held a wide lead in shots throughout the first two periods but took most of that time to get their game together. There were a lot of missed passes and turnovers that the Russians were unable to capitalize on before Canada got enough of a handle on things to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

After Canada outshot Russia 12-5 in the first period, only to see the score tied 1-1, the Canadians started the second by tripping all over themselves. They could not get the puck to behave, it seemed, and the result was several minutes of sloppy play. Fortunately for Canada, the Russians were not much better and their best scoring chance was hitting the post just past the halfway mark of the second.

The wobbly play was epitomized by Canadian defenceman Thomas Chabot on an early power play. He was stripped of the puck in his own end by Russian forward Denis Alexeyev. Chabot then slashed Alexeyev to draw a penalty at 7:08 and end the Canadian power play.

However, a strong bit of lunch-bucket hockey while Chabot was in the penalty box may have inspired the Canadians to start skating harder and take over the game. While he was helping to kill the penalty, defenceman Blake Speers lost his stick during a long stretch without a whistle.

Speers valiantly tried to put his body in front of the Russians and the puck, and his best move came when he skated in front of a defenceman at the point, kicked out his foot and blocked a blast from the point. Speers was given an appreciative ovation from the crowd when the play finally stopped and from that point Canada’s play picked up.

Centre Dylan Strome gave Canada a 2-1 lead with Russian forward Mikhail Sergachev, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, in the box for hooking. This time, passes found their mark and Strome, playing the right point on the power play, scored on a one-timer thanks to a nice pass from Matt Barzal.

Nicolas Roy did a nice job of digging the puck out of a crowd in the high slot to give Canada a 3-1 lead at 17:08. His shot eluded Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov, a Washington Capitals prospect.

By this point, Canada was fully in charge of the game for the first time since the opening five minutes of the first period when Tyson Jost, a first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche, roofed a backhand to open the scoring. It was a nice finish to an equally nice setup, as Jost skated into the high slot, found himself alone and yelled loud enough for a pass to be heard in the last row of the building.

Canadian defenceman Phillipe Myers heard him loud and clear and put the puck right on Jost’s stick. Myers himself is an interesting story, as he was passed over by all 30 NHL teams in the 2015 NHL entry draft. The native of Moncton, who plays for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL, later signed with the Philadelphia Flyers and they found themselves with a genuine NHL prospect when Myers, who was injured in his draft year, made big strides in his skating.

Sergachev tied the score, though, on Russia’s second shot of the game. He put a wrist shot from the high slot behind Canadian goaltender Carter Hart at 9:47. This would turn out to be a theme for the Russian goals and raise some questions about Carter.

The Canadians scored two more power-play goals early in the third period to take a 5-2 lead, with Barzal scoring one and then setting up Strome again for his second goal of the game. But each time the Russians came back with a goal and each time it was a long shot that got by Hart.

Kirill Kaprizov scored from the high slot after Barzal’s goal and then Yegor Rykov fired one from the point after Strome’s goal that cut the Canadian lead to 5-3.

