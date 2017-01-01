Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Team Canada captain Dylan Strome stretches at centre ice during practice ahead of their quarter-final round match against the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Junior hockey Championship in Montreal, Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kelsey Patterson

The Canadian Press

Canada captain Dylan Strome says a couple of pretournament wins against the Czech Republic won’t amount to much when the teams meet in the quarter-final of the world junior hockey championship.

Strome acknowledged the stakes will be much higher when Canada takes on the Czechs in Montreal on Monday with a semi-final matchup against either Sweden or Slovakia on the line.

“You can’t take any team for granted,” said Strome, who leads Canada with eight points after four games. “You have to be prepared for anything. It’s quarter-finals and you’re playing for your life now. You have to throw out all the stops.”

Strome and the Canadians shut out the Czechs 8-0 during Canada’s evaluation camp in Boisbriand, Que., on Dec. 14 prior to the team’s final roster cuts.

The following week, Canada downed the Czechs 5-0 in pretournament play in Ottawa. Anthony Cirelli scored two goals in that game while goaltender Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the shutout.

Canada finished second in its group after going 3-1-0 in the preliminary round. The team’s only loss was in the group-stage finale against the Americans on Saturday.

Ingram got the start in that game over Carter Hart and looked shaky at times, conceding three goals on 20 shots.

