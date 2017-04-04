Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Finland's Noora Tulus (24) and Emma Nuutinen (22) celebrate a goal over Canada in the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship preliminary round game on April 1, 2017. (Jason Kryk/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Finland's Noora Tulus (24) and Emma Nuutinen (22) celebrate a goal over Canada in the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship preliminary round game on April 1, 2017. (Jason Kryk/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada to face Finland in women’s world hockey semifinal Add to ...

PLYMOUTH, Mich

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Finland earned another showdown with Canada at the women’s world hockey championship.

The Finns blanked Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final and will face the Canadians in Thursday’s semifinals. Finland beat Canada for the first time ever 4-3 in the preliminary round.

Sara Sakkinen, Linda Valimaki, Jenni Hiirikoski and Susanna Tapani scored for the Finns. Goaltender Noora Raty made 16 saves for the win.

Sara Grahn turned away 38 of 42 shots in Sweden’s net.

Russia and Germany met in a later quarter-final. The winner faces defending championship U.S. in the semifinals.

The Czech Republic doubled Switzerland 4-2 in a relegation-round game.

The medal games are Friday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Canada's ‘physical’ hockey key to beating U.S. at women’s worlds (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular