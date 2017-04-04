Finland earned another showdown with Canada at the women’s world hockey championship.

The Finns blanked Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final. They’ll face the Canadians in Thursday’s semifinals. Finland beat Canada for the first time ever 4-3 in the preliminary round.

Germany, the country promoted from the second-tier world championship, upset Russia 2-1 in the other quarter-final and will face defending champion United States on Thursday.

Marie Delarbre and Kerstin Spielberger scored for the Germans with Jennifer Harss making 23 saves for the win.

Anna Shokhina replied for Russia. Nadezhda Alexandrova had 20 saves in the loss.

Sara Sakkinen, Linda Valimaki, Jenni Hiirikoski and Susanna Tapani scored for the Finns. Goaltender Noora Raty posted a 16-save shutout.

Sara Grahn turned away 38 of 42 shots in Sweden’s net.

The Czech Republic doubled Switzerland 4-2 in a relegation-round game.

The medal games are Friday.

