One of the more predictable by-products of so many Canadian teams actually being involved in the playoff race is how active they’ve been in the hours before the 2017 NHL trading deadline.

From the first trade – last week, when the Calgary Flames picked up Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes – until a couple of late-night transactions Tuesday night – the Vancouver Canucks sending Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks; the Montreal Canadiens acquiring super-pest Steve Ott from the Detroit Red Wings – there have been eight separate transactions involving the seven Canadian-based NHL teams.

Hansen moved to the Sharks in exchange for prospect Nikolay Goldobin, who’d spent most of the year playing in the San Jose minor-league system, plus a conditional fourth-round pick.

For most of the year, the Sharks have been auditioning forwards to play on their top line alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski. Hansen, with all of that experience playing alongside the Sedin twins, could be a good fit there – and if he is, and if pushes the likes of Tomas Hertl and Melker Karlsson down the depth chart, it makes San Jose much stronger for the stretch-drive push.

Ott, meanwhile, was a virtual giveaway. Montreal surrendered only a sixth-round pick in 2018 to get the veteran in-your-face forward, an agitator extraordinaire, who makes life uncomfortable for the opposition. Along with Andrew Shaw and Brendan Gallagher, the Canadiens now have a lot of that quality called sandpaper that teams prize so much come playoff time.

But Ott is also an accomplished penalty killer and an effective face-off man, having won 58 per cent of his draws this season.

Montreal had earlier created an opening up front when they added a second defenceman beyond Jordie Benn, picking up Brandon Davidson from the Oilers in exchange for centre David Desharnais. The Oilers had been looking for help in the face-off circle and had been unable to land either Martin Hanzal or Brian Boyle, the two giants who’d been traded to Minnesota and Toronto respectively. Desharnais is just the opposite – a 5-foot-7 playmaker five years removed from his best season, a 60-point effort in 2011-12.

Like a lot of the Oilers’ centres, he’s not great in the face-off circle either, winning just 47.8 per cent of his draws thus far this season.

But Oilers’ GM Peter Chiarelli knows Desharnais’s competitive streak well from his days running the Boston Bruins, the Canadiens’ chief rival.

Chiarelli will almost certainly pull the trigger Wednesday on a deal that will land the Oilers a back-up to overworked starting goaltender Cam Talbot. The three main candidates: Jaroslav Halak, the ex-Habs starter, currently in minor-league exile in the New York Islanders’ organization; Anders Nilsson, the Buffalo No. 2; or one of the two Philadelphia Flyers’ goalies on expiring contracts, Michal Neuvirth or Steve Mason. With Mason coming off a shutout victory over the Colorado Avalanche, Neuvirth would be the more likely candidate there.

It isn’t clear if Edmonton can land an experienced face-off man before the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline, one of their real shortcomings in an otherwise excellent turnaround season. Among their centres, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has taken the most draws this season – 978 through Tuesday – but his winning percentage of 44.1 is lowest of any pivots that have taken 900 or more draws this season.

